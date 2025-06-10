Alouettes Release DL Trevon Mason
June 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Tuesday:
Player released:
Trevon Mason (A), DL, Arizona
