Alouettes Release DL Trevon Mason

Sports stats



CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alouettes Release DL Trevon Mason

June 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Tuesday:

Player released:

Trevon Mason (A), DL, Arizona

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central