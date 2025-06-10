Alouettes Release DL Trevon Mason

June 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Tuesday:

Player released:

Trevon Mason (A), DL, Arizona







