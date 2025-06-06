Alouettes Kick off Their Season Tonight

June 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montrea5 - The Montreal Alouettes will kick off their season tonight as they host the Toronto Argonauts at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. (RDS, TSN, CFL+,98.5fm, TSN690).

The last time these two teams faced off was last year in the East Final in Montreal, where the Argonauts came away with a 30-28 victory. Toronto went on to win the Grey Cup a week later.

During the 2024 regular season, the Alouettes won one of their three matchups against Ryan Dinwiddie's squad.

What to Watch For:

-This game marks the beginning of the Davis Alexander era. He is now the starting quarterback for the Alouettes.

-Running back Sean Thomas Erlington will start. The Quebec-born tailback had a terrific training camp.

-Eastern Division Defensive Player of the Year Tyrice Beverette will be looking to build on his stellar 2024 campaign.

-Towering lineman Shawn Oakman will play his first game with the Alouettes since signing with the team in February. He spent last season with the Elks.

- 2025 first-rounder Tiger Shanks will play a first professional game. The UNLV product will serve as a backup offensive tackle for the Alouettes.

This & That:

-William Cloutier (winner of Star Académie in 2021) will perform during the halftime show.

-CF-18 fighter jets from the Canadian Armed Forces will fly over the stadium before kickoff.

- Montreal Roses captainsTanya Boychuk and Megane Sauvé will open the cage on the field before the game.

-Warrant Officer David Grenon of the Canadian Armed Forces willsing the national anthem.

-Fans are invited to a tailgate party with a live DJ before the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.