Public On-Sale for 112th Grey Cup Tickets Begins Today

June 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - Fans across the country can officially secure their seats to the 112th Grey Cup starting today, Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. CT, when public ticket sales open for the 2025 Grey Cup Championship Game, taking place Sunday, November 16 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

As an added bonus, all Grey Cup ticket buyers will receive exclusive early access in early July to purchase Team Social Passes, which include access to the 2025 Grey Cup Festival Concert Series and the highly anticipated Team Party Rooms - two of the biggest attractions during Festival Week.

"We're thrilled to officially open the doors to the 112th Grey Cup for fans across the country," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "This will be more than a game - it's a week-long celebration of Canadian football, culture, and community, and it all starts with securing your seat to the biggest game of the year."

Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.ca/greycup beginning at 10 a.m. CT today. For more information on the 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit greycupfestival.ca.







