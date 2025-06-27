Argonauts GM Michael Clemons Awarded Service Medal by Governor General of Canada

June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons and his wife Diane Clemons were awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) by the Governor General of Canada, in a ceremony Wednesday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

The Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) are awarded by the Governor General to individuals who have performed an exceptional deed or activity that brings honour to Canada. They were established to recognize remarkable contributions in many different fields, from advocacy initiatives and health care services to research and humanitarian efforts.

This prestigious award recognizes Michael and Diane's outstanding contributions to providing marginalized youth with access to education through the Pinball Clemons Foundation. By partnering with charities in the Toronto area and in developing countries, the organization provides financial assistance to students in need and mentoring programs to help them transition into the workforce. The couple's personal involvement and infectious enthusiasm inspire many participants to succeed in moving from the margins to the mainstream.

A Hall of Famer both on the field and in the community, Clemons' list of accomplishments are vast. On the field, he is an eight-time Grey Cup champion and a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. Away from the field, Clemons was named to the Order of Ontario in 2001 and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013.







