RedBlacks Introduce 2025 Football Operations Team

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have introduced the club's personnel and operations staff ahead of the 2024 Canadian Football League season.

Led by General Manager Shawn Burke in his fourth season, the club's operations staff is as follows:

Jeremy Snyder, Assistant GM: Jeremy Snyder joined the REDBLACKS in March 2013 as Director, Football Administration and Pro/College Scout. After four years in that role, Snyder was promoted to Assistant General Manager on May 11, 2017. Snyder began his pro football career as a video intern with the Chicago Bears in 2003 before landing an expanded role as a football operations assistant. He would move to the Philadelphia Eagles in June of 2008 as a Pro Scout and spent two more seasons in the NFL before moving north of the border.

Brendan Taman, Director of Pro Personnel: Brendan Taman joined the Ottawa REDBLACKS ahead of the 2022 season. In addition to holding senior football operations roles with Montreal, Ottawa and BC, Taman also previously served as GM of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He won a Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013.

Chad Hudson, Director of Canadian Scouting and Football Analytics: Chad Hudson enters his fourth season with the REDBLACKS, after a decade spent with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. First joining Saskatchewan as a quality control coach in 2012, he would then serve as Manager of Football Research and Development, followed by four years as Manager of Football Analytics and Scouting.

Philippe Moreau, Assistant Director of US Scouting and Football Operations: Philippe Moreau has been with the REDBLACKS since 2018, and enters his third season as Assistant Director of US Scouting and Football Operations. Moreau first joined the club as a Football Operations Assistant before being promoted to Pro and College Scout in 2021.

Drew Allemang, Senior Personnel Executive: Drew Allemang has worked in the CFL in various capacities since 2008, all with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Beginning as an Assistant Equipment Manager, he worked his way up to Assistant General Manager, and eventually Senior Director of Player Personnel and Co-Manager of Football Operations, alongside Burke. From 2022 until 2024, he served as Assistant General Manager and Director of Canadian Scouting.

Joe Panessidi, Director of Football Operations: Joe Panessidi enters his fourth season with the REDBLACKS boasting his new title of Director of Football Operations. He joined the team ahead of the 2022 campaign as a Football Operations Coordinator, before being promoted to Manager of Football Operations ahead of the 2023 season. A graduate of The University of Ottawa law school, Panessidi broke into football operations as an intern with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021.

The REDBLACKS staff for 2025 also includes:

Equipment

Drew McCormick, Head Equipment Manager: Drew McCormick returns to the REDBLACKS as Equipment Manager in 2025 after first joining the club in 2015. He started with the organization as a sales intern and transitioned successfully to football operations. McCormick joined the department first as an Equipment Assistant in 2016 before being promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager in 2018. He was tapped for the Head Equipment Manager job in 2020.

Working with McCormick is Assistant Equipment Manager Noah Schlingmeier.

Athletic therapy

Jean-Baptiste (JB) Laporte, Head Athletic Therapist, Players Health and Performance: No stranger to professional football, JB Laporte brings ten years of NFL experience to the REDBLACKS. He spent a decade with the Carolina Panthers; beginning as a physical therapist and athletic trainer, also taking on strength and conditioning coaching before being promoted to Director of Rehabilitation. Laporte would go on to consult with the Washington Commanders, and spent last year with CF Montreal.

The team working with Laporte this season includes:

Austin Randall, Lead Assistant Athletic Therapist

Laura Ingriselli, Assistant Athletic Therapist

Melanie Geissberger, Assistant Athletic Therapist

Strength and Conditioning

Erin Craig, Strength and Conditioning Coach: Erin Craig joins the REDBLACKS after two years spent as Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Edmonton Elks. Prior to her time in Edmonton, Craig served as the Strength Coach at St. Mary's University, overseeing strength and conditioning for the football, soccer, and basketball programs. spending time as a Defensive Quality Control Coach for the football team.

Video

Braun Gheller, Video Coordinator: Braun Gheller joined the REDBLACKS in April 2014, after spending two seasons with the Tiger-Cats as a video assistant, including a trip to Regina for the 101st Grey Cup. The Hamilton native also worked with Sportsnet for four years and is an alumnus of Loyalist College.

Working with Gheller in the Video Department is Assistant Video Coordinator Matthew Babion.







