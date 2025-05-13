2025 Preseason Slate Headed to TSN, RDS and CFL+

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Canada's home of the Canadian Football League (CFL) - TSN and RDS - will each broadcast two preseason games in the leadup to the upcoming season and the remaining preseason slate will be available on CFL+. The games will feature in-stadium video feeds with local broadcasting crews providing play-by-play and analysis. Viewers outside of Canada will be able to catch all the preseason action on CFL+.

First introduced in 2023, CFL+ is the league's streaming platform for content not otherwise available on TSN, RDS or CBS Sports Network, including preseason games, regular season contests, playoffs, the Grey Cup and other league events, such as the Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction, the CFL Awards, media coverage of Grey Cup Week and more. The service is free with the provision of an email address.

Games carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality following the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with a window to tune into CFL action. The platform is compatible with Apple AirPlay for convenient casting onto smart TVs.

The upcoming season kicks off on June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The complete 2025 season schedule is available here.

CANADIAN PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

May 19 | CGY at BC | 4 p.m. ET | CFL+

May 24 | SSK at WPG | 4 p.m. ET | CFL+

May 24 | OTT at MTL | 4 p.m. ET | CFL+ (English) and RDS (French)

May 24 | TOR at HAM | 7 p.m. ET | TSN2

May 24 | EDM at CGY | 9:30 p.m. ET | CFL+

May 30 | HAM at TOR | 7 p.m. ET | CFL+

May 30 | MTL at OTT | 7 p.m. ET | TSN4 (English) and RDS (French)

May 30 | WPG at SSK | 9 p.m. ET | CFL+

May 30 | BC at EDM | 9:30 p.m. ET | CFL+

Note: For viewers outside of Canada, all preseason games are available on CFL+.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.