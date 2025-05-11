Riders Sign 2nd Round 2025 CFL Draft Selection Erik Andersen

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Erik Andersen.

Andersen (6'6-314) was selected by the Riders in the second round, 13th overall, of the 2025 CFL Draft. He spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at Western University where he played and started 40 games at left tackle establishing himself as a dominant offensive lineman. Andersen showed an impressive ability to protect the quarterback allowing just two sacks over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The former Mustang is a two-time First-Team All-Canadian and was the OUA's nominee for the J. P. Metras Trophy, which is given annually to the top lineman in U Sports football. Andersen attended rookie minicamp with the New York Giants earlier this month.

In addition, the Club has released American defensive lineman Jordan Smith and moved American wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley to the suspended list.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.