Blue Bombers Make Defensive Change
May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
American defensive end Devo Bridges (6-2, 255, Fresno State)
Released from roster:
American linebacker Marvin Pierre
