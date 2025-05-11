Blue Bombers Make Defensive Change

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

American defensive end Devo Bridges (6-2, 255, Fresno State)

Released from roster:

American linebacker Marvin Pierre







