Blue Bombers Make Defensive Change

CFL



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

American defensive end Devo Bridges (6-2, 255, Fresno State)

Released from roster:

American linebacker Marvin Pierre

