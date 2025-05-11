Camp Report Day 1
May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes opened their 2025 training camp in Saint-Jérôme on Sunday at the Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu.
Several players put on the Alouettes jersey for the first time. That was the case for new quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the team's first-round draft pick, Tiger Shanks.
"What I'm experiencing right now feels surreal. I've been waiting for this moment since I was a kid, and I finally got to live it today. I love working with Luc Brodeur-Jourdain -he made me feel confident right away, and I'm happy with my first practice with the big club."
- Tiger Shanks
It was also a first for Davis Alexander, who began camp as the team's number one quarterback.
"I always approach camp the same way, with the same mindset, and I never take anything for granted. I know I worked really hard this winter to be ready - I put on some mass and I'm extremely excited for the season to start. I'm also looking forward to working with a veteran quarterback like Bethel-Thompson."
- Davis Alexander
"I was looking forward to this day. It was our first practice, and I liked the effort from the guys. Our execution wasn't perfect, but the players worked hard. There's already some great chemistry on the field."
- Jason Maas
