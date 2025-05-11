Camp Report Day 1

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes opened their 2025 training camp in Saint-Jérôme on Sunday at the Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu.

Several players put on the Alouettes jersey for the first time. That was the case for new quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the team's first-round draft pick, Tiger Shanks.

"What I'm experiencing right now feels surreal. I've been waiting for this moment since I was a kid, and I finally got to live it today. I love working with Luc Brodeur-Jourdain -he made me feel confident right away, and I'm happy with my first practice with the big club."

- Tiger Shanks

It was also a first for Davis Alexander, who began camp as the team's number one quarterback.

"I always approach camp the same way, with the same mindset, and I never take anything for granted. I know I worked really hard this winter to be ready - I put on some mass and I'm extremely excited for the season to start. I'm also looking forward to working with a veteran quarterback like Bethel-Thompson."

- Davis Alexander

"I was looking forward to this day. It was our first practice, and I liked the effort from the guys. Our execution wasn't perfect, but the players worked hard. There's already some great chemistry on the field."

- Jason Maas







Canadian Football League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.