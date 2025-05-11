Argos Ink First-Round Pick Jeremiah Ojo

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed Canadian DL Jeremiah Ojo.

Ojo, 6'2" and 246lbs, was selected by Toronto with the seventh overall pick during the 2025 CFL Draft held in late April. The Montreal native played at the University of Montreal (2021-2024), recording 54 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and one interception across 24 games. Ojo was named First Team All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024, RSEQ Lineman of the Year in 2024, and was a member of the 2023 Vanier Cup champions.

The team also announced that American DL Andre Carter, American DB Jai Nunn-Liddell and Global K Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada have been added to the suspended list. American WR Vyncint Smith and American LB Brian Holloway have been released.







