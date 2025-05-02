Boatmen Ink Five Including Three from 2025 Draft Class

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed Canadian RB Joey Zorn, Canadian DB Istvan Assibo-Dadzie, Canadian OL Ethan Pyle, Canadian OL Jas Khaira and American OL Hampton Ergle. The team also announced the release of Canadian DL Ife Onyeka.

Zorn, 6'0" and 213lbs, was picked by the Argos in the 6th round of Tuesday's draft. The running back ran for 841 yards on 101 carries across nine games in 2024 for the Windsor Lancers (2022-2024). The Michigan native tallied 2,190 rushing yards and eight scores over 29 games at Windsor (2022-2024). Zorn was named Lancer Rookie of the Year and team MVP in 2022 after rushing for 856 yards and seven touchdowns.

Assibo-Dadzie, 6'0" and 190lbs, was chosen with the 30th pick during the 2025 CFL Draft and was named First-Team All-Conference in 2024 as a defensive back at Windsor. The Brampton native appeared in 30 games from 2019 to 2024, recording 86.5 tackles and five interceptions. The DB was also a Second Team OUA All-Star in 2023.

Pyle, 6'2 and 284lbs, was drafted 64th overall in Tuesday night's CFL Draft. Pyle spent five years at the University of Guelph (2020-2024) and was named a Second Team OUA All-Star in 2024. The offensive lineman is from Milton, Ontario.

Khaira, 6'4" and 298lbs, played at Queen's University (2021-2024), seeing action in 19 games for the Gaels. The Brampton native was named to the 2023 East-West Bowl but did not play.

Ergle, 6'7" and 320lbs, attended East Carolina (2019-2024) where he played in 31 games, starting 25 at centre, left guard, right guard, and right tackle. The South Carolina native earned the Captain's Award in 2024.

