Indigenous Youth Program Wraps up with Saturday Flag Football Tournament

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - After over three weeks of skill sharpening and team building around various practice fields in the lower mainland, the BC Lions' Indigenous Youth Program wraps up this Saturday, May 3 with a flag football tournament at Surrey's Tom Binnie Park.

In partnership with Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC), IYP is also presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro, LIUNA Local 1611 and supported by Fortis BC and Leavitt Machinery.

Media interested in attending can contact Jamie Taras for more information: jtaras@bclions.com.

WHAT: Indigenous Youth Program Flag Tournament.

WHEN: Saturday, May 3, 10:00 am- 2:00 pm.

WHERE: Tom Binnie Park- 10605 City Parkway, Surrey, BC -turf field next to Lions training facility.

WHO: Lion player coaches Nathan Rourke, Michael Couture, Ben Hladik, Keon Hatcher Sr., Sione Teuhema, Tibo Debaillie, Isaiah Messam, Dylan St. Pierre, Patrice Rene, Andrew Peirson, Keiran Poissant and alumni member Bo Lokombo.

"Going into our fourth year of IYP, the experience continues to be positive for both the youth and participating players," said Taras, the Lions' director of community partnerships.

"It's great to see these young athletes gain confidence, leadership and the ability to work as a team through this rewarding experience."

Created in 2022 as part of our continued commitment to the Orange Shirt initiative and building better communities, IYP has allowed participants from across the lower mainland to learn the skills and fundamentals of flag football with coaching from current Lions players.

Program participants have also learned the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership through sport and the game of football.

