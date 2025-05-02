Blue Bombers Add Four to Roster
May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
Global defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey (6-3, 230, Weber State)
National linebacker (2025 CFL Draft selection - RD5/45) Lane Novak
National defensive lineman (2025 CFL Draft Selection - RD7/63) Trey Laing
National offensive lineman (2025 CFL Draft Selection - RD3/27) Ethan Vibert
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Blue Bombers Add Four to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Theme Games Announced for the 2025 Home Schedule - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Individual Game Tickets on Sale Today - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.