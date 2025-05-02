Blue Bombers Add Four to Roster

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

Global defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey (6-3, 230, Weber State)

National linebacker (2025 CFL Draft selection - RD5/45) Lane Novak

National defensive lineman (2025 CFL Draft Selection - RD7/63) Trey Laing

National offensive lineman (2025 CFL Draft Selection - RD3/27) Ethan Vibert

