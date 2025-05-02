Blue Bombers Individual Game Tickets on Sale Today

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The countdown to kickoff is on. Individual game tickets for the 2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers season are on sale today at 10:00 a.m.

The home opener on Thursday, June 12 promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year, featuring a halftime music performance, pre-game tailgating, and the largest 50/50 in Blue Bombers history - guaranteed to reach $250,000, with a minimum take-home prize of $125,000.

With the Grey Cup returning to Winnipeg this November, fan excitement is at an all-time high.

"Our fans can't wait to get this season underway, with many purchasing new Season Tickets and Flex Packs to ensure their seat at Princess Auto Stadium - and to be part of the Grey Cup," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "We closed last season with five straight sellouts, and that momentum has carried right through the off-season. Banjo Bowl tickets are nearly sold out before the public on-sale - a new record for the team, and we are extremely appreciative of the support across Manitoba."

Limited Banjo Bowl Tickets Due to unprecedented demand, Banjo Bowl tickets are only available through new Season Ticket or Flex Pack purchases. Any remaining tickets will be released to the public in early July.

There's still time to secure your Season Tickets or Flex Pack and lock in priority access to the 112th Grey Cup.

For tickets and more information, visit bluebombers.com/tickets.

