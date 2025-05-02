Blue Bombers Make Two Transactions
May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
National linebacker (2025 CFL Draft selection - RD6/54) Ethan Ball
The team has also released Global defensive lineman Lucky Ogbevoen.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Indigenous Youth Program Wraps up with Saturday Flag Football Tournament - B.C. Lions
- Blue Bombers Make Two Transactions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Als Add Two American Defensive Ends - Montreal Alouettes
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Five to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Add Four to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Theme Games Announced for the 2025 Home Schedule - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Individual Game Tickets on Sale Today - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Make Two Transactions
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Five to Roster
- Blue Bombers Add Four to Roster
- Blue Bombers Individual Game Tickets on Sale Today
- Blue Bombers Release Dolegala