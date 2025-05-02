Elks Make Roster Moves Prior to Rookie Camp
May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Elks have made a series of moves in advance of next week's Rookie Camp. Edmonton has signed American quarterback William McElvain, and released five others, the club announced Friday. ¬â¹
McElvain (5'11, 185) joins the Green and Gold after spending the previous three seasons at the University of Central Arkansas (2022 to 2024). In 32 career games with the Bears, the Des Moines, Iowa product completed 610 of 965 passes (63 per cent) for 7,163 yards, and 58 touchdowns to 20 interceptions.
Prior to his time at Central Arkansas, McElvain spent four years at the University of Northern Iowa - redshirting in 2018 before dressing in 24 games from 2019 to 2021. In his freshman season with the Panthers, McElvain set the school's freshman passing record with 2,778 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named to the 2019 All-Newcomer Team, MVFC Honorable Mention All Conference, and was named to the Phil Steele Freshman All-American Third Team.
In addition, the following players have been released:
QB Jarret Doege
DB Kai Gray
DL Daniel Joseph
DB Jacob Taylor
WR Jerminic Smith
TRANSACTIONS
SIGNED:
William McElvain | AMER | QB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | Des Moines, IO | Central Arkansas
RELEASED:
Jarret Doege | AMER | QB | 6'1 | 210 LBS | 1997-12-05 | Lubbock, TX | Troy
Kai Gray | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 215 | 1997-08-15 | Newark, NJ | Lincoln
Daniel Joseph | NAT | DL | 6'3 | 250 LBS | 1997-03-12 | Toronto, ON | North Carolina State
Jerminic Smith | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 192 LBS | 1996-10-12 | Garland, TX | Southern Baptist
Jake Taylor | NAT | DB | 6'1 | 215 LBs | 2001-12-01 | Beaumont, AB | Alberta
