Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Five to Roster

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American running back Quinton Cooley, American offensive linemen Austin Euler and Michael Todd, as well as National receiver Nicholas Adair and National offensive lineman Alexis Levesque-Gallant.

Cooley (5-7, 210, Liberty; born: May 18, 2001, in Bailey, NC.) signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Liberty (2023-2024), and Wake Forest (2020-2022).

At Liberty, Cooley would rush 426 times for 2,655 yards (106.2 yards-per-game) for 29 touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 52 yards. After his final season he was a William V. Campbell trophy finalist. The year prior he was the CUSA Newcomer of the Year, CUSA All-Conference first-team honoree and HERO Sports Group of Five All-America third team selection. He would also rank top 20 nationally in rushing yards per carry (13, 6.34), rushing yards (7, 1,401), rushing yards per game (15, 100.1), and total touchdowns (14, 16).

With Wake Forest, Cooley would appear in 25 games, rushing 96 times for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

Todd (6-6, 295, Fayetteville State; born: August 15, 2002, in Lumberton, NC.) signs with the Bombers after being unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He finished his career with Fayetteville State as a three-time All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection won a Conference Championship in 2024. He finished his final season on the first-team All-Conference in 2024.

Euler (6-3, 283, Clark Atlanta; born: November 6, 2000, in Lithonia, GA.) comes to the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Clark Atlanta University (2019-2024).

After redshirting the first two years, Euler would dress for 24 games from 2021 to 2024, starting all 10 in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023, Euler was invited to the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, which is an annual postseason all-star game featuring standout players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). During the 2020-2021 academic year, he was named to the SIAC All-Academic Team.

Adair (6-3, 195, McMaster; born: February 5, 2002, in Kingston, ON.) signs as an undrafted free agent after recently attending the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo.

Adair dressed in 14 games in three seasons with the Marauders, reeling in 62 catches for 829 yards and four touchdowns.

Levesque-Gallant (6-2, 3000, Montreal; born: January 22, 2000, in Montreal, QC.) signs with the Bombers after attending the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo.

Levesque dressed for 14 games at Right Guard, starting all 8 appearances in the 2022 season before moving to Center for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He would start in all his 12 appearances at center and help the offence total 1000+ yards rushing and 2,200+ yards receiving in each year, while only giving up 12 sacks.

Levesque has won the Dunsmore Cup in both 2021 and 2023, as well as the Uteck Bowl in 2023. Before college, Leveque was selected for Team Canada in 2018 and was a member of Team Quebec in 2017 and 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.