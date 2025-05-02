Theme Games Announced for the 2025 Home Schedule

Saskatchewan Roughriders games are about more than football. They're a season-long celebration of Rider Nation. With that in mind, the Roughriders are thrilled to announce this year's theme games and exciting experiences for the whole family. From celebrating a major milestone in Rider history - the 60th Labour Day Classic - to having festive fun with Christmas in July, this season's theme lineup is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy. Single game tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. today (Friday, May 2)!

Experience a fun country-style celebration with Back 40 Bash, a vibrant mosaic of culture on Community Culture Night and we'll honour Indigenous traditions at the kisiskâciwan Game. With so much more on the agenda, Rider fans can look forward to a whole season full of excitement with this season's theme game line-up.

Season tickets are still available for purchase for fans who don't want to miss a minute of the action at Mosaic Stadium. Fans who want a bit more flexibility can pick all their preferred games and themes with the return of Flex Packs. These packages come with a minimum of 10 online vouchers and can be used in endless combinations throughout the season.

As well, our popular Family Packs return for 2025, offering tickets for two adults and two youth (ages 3-15) for just $24.75 plus tax per family member. In addition, the Roughriders are continuing with youth pricing. Youth (ages 3-15) can attend a Rider game for 50% off the adult price - excluding gold and premium seating - when purchased with an adult ticket.

Full Theme Game Lineup

Game 1: Community Culture Night - May 30 vs. Winnipeg | 7:00 PM

Celebrate the start of a new season with an unforgettable night of unity and pride. Community Culture Night, presented by First Nations University of Canada, will shine a light on the people, traditions, and cultures that make Rider Nation unique. Beginning with the Coors Light Party in the Park, various displays and a traditional tipi will be available for fans to view as part of the pre-game festivities. Halftime will feature a special show starring performers from the Mosaic Cultural Festival.

Game 2: Kickoff in the Heartland - June 5 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 PM

There is no better place to open the CFL season than right here in Riderville. The Home Opener brings fans together under the lights to start the 2025 season in true prairie fashion. Proudly presented by SaskEnergy - the Champion of Volunteers - this night marks a great start to the season with our first presentation of the Pepsi Summer Concert Series and keeps the party going with FREE entry to the Mosaic Festival for anyone with a Rider game ticket!

Game 3: kisiskâciwan Game - June 28 vs. BC | 5:00 PM

An evening of reflection, celebration, and connection. The kisiskâciwan Game, presented by SIGA, honours Indigenous culture and contributions across the province and beyond. During the game, watch for the return of the powerful Indigenous logo on our helmets - a symbol of unity, identity, and respect in Rider Nation. Afterwards, join with fellow fans on the field and share in the spirit of kisiskâciwan!

Game 4: Back 40 Bash: Rooted in the West - July 11 vs. Calgary | 7:00 PM

We're turning up the volume and bringing the country vibes to the heart of the Prairies. Back 40 Bash: Rooted in the West, presented by Young's Equipment, is a summer night made for boots, buckles, and Rider Pride. It's set to be a real country cook-out with serious football action - plus a live performance as part of the Pepsi Summer Concert Series to keep the party going long after kickoff.

Game 5: Christmas in July - July 25 vs. Edmonton | 7:00 PM

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas in July: Presented by Purolator! We invite you to join in the spirit of giving! We're bringing the holidays home for some festive football with Mosaic Stadium set to shine like a star on the tree! It's the jolliest night of the summer as we bring the chill to a warm prairie night!

Game 6: Riderland - Family Day - August 16 vs. Hamilton | 1:00 PM

Step into a world of fun and adventure at Riderland, where the magic of football meets imagination and excitement! Nikihk presents Family Day at Mosaic, filled with good, "clean" fun - and all the action your crew can handle. Mosaic Stadium will be bouncin' like an inflatable castle when we host Jr. Rider Cheer... and a great afternoon of football! Join us for the Family Day Game and let the young - and young at heart - fill the stands. To top it off: be part of the action when fans are invited to take the field post-game!

Game 7: 60th Labour Day Classic: The Diamond Legacy - August 31 vs. Winnipeg | 5:00 PM

A true milestone in Rider history, the 60th Labour Day Classic is set to sparkle. The Diamond Legacy, hosted by The Mosaic Company, celebrates six decades of high-flying moments, fierce rivalry, and Rider Nation's unwavering pride. It's where tradition meets the future - with Mosaic Stadium set to rock during the CFL's most storied matchup, capped off with the finale of the Pepsi Summer Concert Series to keep the celebration going.

Game 8: Legends Night - September 13 vs. Montreal | 5:00 PM

On Legends Night presented by Ruffles, we celebrate the heroes who inspire us - on the field, in our community, and beyond. Join us as we honour this year's SaskTel Plaza of Honour inductees and the legacy of Rider football in this province. After the game, fans are invited down to the field to be part of the celebration!

Game 9: Lights Out: Land of the Living Skies - October 10 vs. Toronto | 7:00 PM

All of Mosaic Stadium is a stage, as fans in the stands, and players on the field are part of a show sure to light up the night. Presented by NexGen Energy, this special evening promises a powerful display of Rider Pride as fans are invited to help create a stunning visual display pre-game as well as during halftime.

Game 10: Welcome to Fabulous Riderville - October 25 vs. BC | 5:00 PM

Get ready to shine, Rider Nation! Welcome to Fabulous Riderville, presented by Capital Auto Group. This is the final regular season home game, and we're ending it with a Vegas-style showcase. Dazzling lights, big prizes, and even bigger memories. One lucky fan will drive away with a brand-new vehicle courtesy of Capital - and there'll be plenty more chances to win all night long! It's also your turn to support the amazing women of the Cameco Riders Touchdown for Dreams program by purchasing your pink toque and helping make dreams come true. And after the final whistle, fans are invited to the field for player autographs and to celebrate everything that makes Rider Nation fabulous!

