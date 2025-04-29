Argos Add Eight Canadians to Roster During 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts added eight Canadians to their roster during the 2025 CFL Draft this evening.

Round Pick Name Position College

1 7 Jeremiah Ojo DL Montreal

2 19 Paris Shand DL LSU

4 29 Gavin Coakes OL UBC

4 30 Istvan Assibo-Dadzie DB Windsor

5 46 Jaylen Rayam LB UTEP

6 55 Joey Zorn RB Windsor

7 64 Ethan Pyle OL Guelph

8 72 DeEmetrius Masuka DB McMaster

Ojo, 6'2" and 246lbs, was invited to the New York Giants mini-camp following the NFL Draft last weekend. The University of Montreal product was a back-to-back All-Canadian (2023-2024) selection after totaling 14.5 sacks over 24 games for the Carabins. Led USPORTS in sacks in 2024 with 7.5. Ojo was a standout at the CFL Combine this year posting 25 reps of 225lb bench press while running a 4.59 40-yard dash.

Shand, 6'4" and 268lbs, signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft this past weekend. The Toronto native spent the last two years at LSU where he tallied 42 tackles, nine for loss, four sacks and three pass breakups in 26 games for the Tigers. Shand attended Arizona from 2020-2022, seeing action in 24 games and recording 41 tackles and five sacks for the Wildcats.

Coakes, 6'4" and 315lbs, played four seasons at The University of British Columbia (2021-2024). The Winnipeg, Manitoba native was a member of the Thunderbirds team that went all the way to the Vanier Cup in 2023 before falling to the Montreal Carabins.

Assibo-Dadzie, 6'0 and 190lbs, was named First-Team All-Conference in 2024 as a defensive back at Windsor. The Brampton native appeared in 22 games from 2021 to 2023 recording 67.5 tackles and three interceptions.

Rayam, 6'0 and 225lbs, played one game for The University of Texas-El Paso in 2024. The Alabama native started his collegiate career at Alabama-Birmingham from 2019 to 2021 where he would notch 15 tackles in 15 games before transferring to Middle Tennessee where he spent 2022 and 2023. Rayam would tally 38 tackles in 14 games while at UMT.

Zorn, 6'2" and 205lbs, ran for 841 yards on 101 carries across nine games in 2024 for the Lancers. The Michigan native tallied 2,190 rushing yards and eight scores over 26 games at Windsor (2022-2024). Zorn was named Lancer Rookie of the Year and team MVP in 2022 after rushing for 856 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pyle, 6'2 and 285lbs, spent five years at the University of Guelph (2020-2024). The offensive lineman is from Milton, Ontario.

Masuka, 6'2" and 200lbs, played four seasons at McMaster (2021-2024). The Hamilton native played in 18 games for the Marauders tallying 50 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass deflections.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.