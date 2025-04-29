RedBlacks Select Muftah Ageli with 33rd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Northwestern Oklahoma State defensive lineman Muftah Ageli with their fourth-round pick, 33rd overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 298-pound Windsor, Ontario native suited up for the Rangers in 2024 and was named Third-Team All-Conference after recording 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one reception over 10 games. Prior to his time with Northwestern Oklahoma State, he spent some time with the Windsor Lancers where he recorded 80 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception over 25 games. In 2023, he was named a Second Team U Sports All-Canadian and a First Team OUA All-Star. In 2022, he earned a Second Team OUA All-Star selection.

