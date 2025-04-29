Rider Select DL Ali Saad Fourth Overall in the 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected defensive lineman Ali Saad from Bowling Green with the fourth overall selection of the 2025 CFL Draft.

Saad (6'3-280) played four seasons (2021-24) at Bowling Green, suiting up for 44 games for the Falcons. The Windsor, Ontario born lineman had a strong 2024 season, starting in all 13 games as a senior and setting collegiate career highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5), while also posting 16 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and blocking one kick. Saad totaled 78 defensive tackles, 14 tackles for a loss of 72 yards, six sacks, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick over his time at Bowling Green. He also earned 2024 Academic All-MAC.

Prior to Bowling Green, Saad spent his redshirt freshman season at the University of Minnesota.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.