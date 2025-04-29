Lions Grab Two Kickers from Ireland in Global Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions selected two players in Tuesday morning's Global Draft:

Round 1, 4th overall- Ross Bolger, kicker/punter, Ireland

Round 2, 13th overall- Mark McNamee, kicker, Ireland

Bolger (5'11, 207 lbs)- the product of Laois, Ireland played Gaelic Football as a full forward for Club Killeshin and Club Laois before moving to the United States and suiting up at Idaho State for 23 games from 2023-24. As a senior in 2024, Bolger finished 13th in the nation in net punting and was named Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week on three occasions. He finished his senior year with 2,000 yards on 45 punts (44.4-yard average). Bolger was named to the NFL International Pathway program for 2025.

McNamee (6'4, 210 lbs)- hailing from Dublin, McNamee was a goalkeeper in Gaelic Football for Ballyboden St Edna's GAA before heading to the NFL Combine with Bolger as part of the International Pathway program. McNamee made good on all but one of his field goal attempts at the Combine.

The busy day continues 2025 CFL Draft at 3:00 pm. The Lions hold eight selections with more info available at our Draft Central page. Fans can tune into TSN for the first two rounds while rounds 3-8 can be streamed on TSN+.

