Calgary Stampeders Select Wide Receiver Damien Alford First Overall in 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - With the first overall selection in the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft, the Calgary Stampeders have selected WR Damien Alford out of the University of Utah.

Exclusive coverage of Rounds 3-8 can be seen on TSN+.

Up-to-date results are available via the CFL Draft Tracker.

Additional information surrounding the Class of 2025 can be found in the CFL Draft Guide (available for download below).

2025 CFL Draft - FIRST ROUND

(Team | POS | Name | School | Hometown)

Calgary | WR | Damien Alford | Utah | Montreal

Hamilton | LB | Devin Veresuk | Windsor | Windsor, Ont.

Ottawa | WR | Keelan White | Montana | North Vancouver, B.C.

Saskatchewan | DL | Ali Saad | Bowling Green | Windsor, Ont.

Montreal | OL | Tiger Shanks | UNLV | Henderson, Nev.

Winnipeg | LB | Connor Shay | Wyoming | Danville, Calif.

Toronto | DL | Jeremiah Ojo | Montreal | Lachine, Que.

Calgary | OL | Christopher Fortin | Connecticut | St-René, Que.

Note:

BC forfeited its first-round selection due to the amount by which it exceeded the 2024 Salary Expenditure Cap.

Edmonton forfeited its first-round selection after claiming receiver Zach Mathis in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.

BY THE NUMBERS

Position breakdown

Two wide receivers

Two linebackers

Two defensive linemen

Two offensive linemen

NEED TO KNOW

Damien Alford is the sixth-ever wide receiver to be selected No. 1 overall, and the first since Mark Chapman in 2018.

Devin Veresuk makes it back-to-back CFL Drafts with a Windsor Lancer selected in the first round

Two wide receivers were drafted in the Top-3 selections for the first time since 1991.

Tiger Shanks is the first-ever UNLV Rebel to be selected in the first round.

The last time Winnipeg selected a linebacker in the first round was in 2011 with Henoc Muamba.

Jeremiah Ojo becomes the fifth Montreal Carabin to be selected in the first round.

Calgary selected an offensive lineman eighth overall for the second consecutive year (Christy Nkanu in 2024).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.