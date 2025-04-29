RedBlacks Select Jayden Griffiths with 60th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Wilfrid Laurier linebacker Jayden Griffiths with their seventh-round pick, 60th overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.

A product of Mississauga, Ontario, Griffiths suited up in 13 games last season, recording 31 solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles. He was the teammate of sixth-round pick Ethan Jordan, with who he won the 2024 Yates Cup and 2024 Uteck Bowl.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.