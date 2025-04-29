Calgary Takes Australia's Fraser Masin First Overall in 2025 CFL Global Draft
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Calgary Stampeders have selected Australian punter Fraser Masin with the first overall selection in the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Global Draft.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers traded up to No. 2 to draft British defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey, before Nigerian linebacker Richard Jibunor was taken by the Edmonton Elks to complete the Top-3.
The 2025 CFL Draft, beginning this evening at 6 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on TSN, tsn.ca, rds.ca and the TSN and RDS apps. Exclusive coverage of Rounds 3-8 can be seen on TSN+.
2025 CFL GLOBAL DRAFT - RESULTS
(No. (Overall) | Team | POS | Name | College/Team | Country)
First Round
Calgary | P | Fraser Masin | Mississippi | Australia
Winnipeg (via HAM) | DL | Kemari Munier-Bailey | Weber State | Great Britain
Edmonton | LB | Richard Jibunor | Troy | Nigeria
BC | K/P | Ross Bolger | Idaho State | Ireland
Ottawa | P | Callum Eddings | Stephen F. Austin | Australia
Saskatchewan | DL | Sylvain Yondjouen | Georgia Tech | Belgium
Montreal | P | Joshua Sloan | Memphis | Australia
Hamilton (via WPG) | P | Josh Green | Oregon State | Australia
Toronto | OL | Valentin Senn | Connecticut | Austria
Second Round
(10) | Calgary | P | Mark Vassett | Colorado | Australia
(11) | Hamilton | TE | Maximilian Mang | Syracuse | Germany
(12) | Edmonton | LB | Alex Raich | Kansas | Switzerland
(13) | BC | K | Mark McNamee | N/A | Ireland
(14) | Ottawa | P | James Burnip | Alabama | Australia
(15) | Saskatchewan | P | Jesse Mirco | Vanderbilt | Australia
(16) | Montreal | P | Joshua Hutley | Concord | Australia
(17) | Winnipeg | P | James Evans | Indiana | New Zealand
(18) | Toronto | DL | Soane Toia | San Jose State | Tonga
BY THE NUMBERS
Position breakdown
11 - K/P
Three - DL
Two - LB
One - OL, TE
Country breakdown
Eight - Australia
Two - Ireland
One - Great Britain, Nigeria, Belgium, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Tonga
