Calgary Takes Australia's Fraser Masin First Overall in 2025 CFL Global Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Calgary Stampeders have selected Australian punter Fraser Masin with the first overall selection in the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Global Draft.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers traded up to No. 2 to draft British defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey, before Nigerian linebacker Richard Jibunor was taken by the Edmonton Elks to complete the Top-3.

2025 CFL GLOBAL DRAFT - RESULTS

(No. (Overall) | Team | POS | Name | College/Team | Country)

First Round

Calgary | P | Fraser Masin | Mississippi | Australia

Winnipeg (via HAM) | DL | Kemari Munier-Bailey | Weber State | Great Britain

Edmonton | LB | Richard Jibunor | Troy | Nigeria

BC | K/P | Ross Bolger | Idaho State | Ireland

Ottawa | P | Callum Eddings | Stephen F. Austin | Australia

Saskatchewan | DL | Sylvain Yondjouen | Georgia Tech | Belgium

Montreal | P | Joshua Sloan | Memphis | Australia

Hamilton (via WPG) | P | Josh Green | Oregon State | Australia

Toronto | OL | Valentin Senn | Connecticut | Austria

Second Round

(10) | Calgary | P | Mark Vassett | Colorado | Australia

(11) | Hamilton | TE | Maximilian Mang | Syracuse | Germany

(12) | Edmonton | LB | Alex Raich | Kansas | Switzerland

(13) | BC | K | Mark McNamee | N/A | Ireland

(14) | Ottawa | P | James Burnip | Alabama | Australia

(15) | Saskatchewan | P | Jesse Mirco | Vanderbilt | Australia

(16) | Montreal | P | Joshua Hutley | Concord | Australia

(17) | Winnipeg | P | James Evans | Indiana | New Zealand

(18) | Toronto | DL | Soane Toia | San Jose State | Tonga

BY THE NUMBERS

Position breakdown

11 - K/P

Three - DL

Two - LB

One - OL, TE

Country breakdown

Eight - Australia

Two - Ireland

One - Great Britain, Nigeria, Belgium, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Tonga

