Tiger-Cats Complete Draft-Day Trade with Winnipeg

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has acquired National defensive lineman Kyle Samson, the eighth overall pick of the Global Draft, and Winnipeg's fourth round selection (36th overall) of tonight's CFL Draft from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for National running back Matthew Peterson, the second overall pick of the Global Draft, and Hamilton's fifth round pick (39th overall) of the CFL Draft.

Samson, 24, was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (20th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. Last year, the 6-3, 290-pound Hamilton native spent his rookie season on the Blue Bombers practice roster before making his pro debut in the 111th Grey Cup

Prior to turning pro, Samson spent four years at UBC, where he was named a U SPORTS Second-Team all-Canadian and Canada West all-star in 2022 and 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.