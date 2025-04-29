Edmonton Elks Select Two in 2025 CFL Global Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks added to their Global talent in the 2025 CFL Global Draft on Tuesday morning, selecting linebacker Richard Jibunor in the first round (3rd overall) and linebacker Alex Raich in the second round (12th overall).

Jibunor (6-3, 230) is a linebacker/edge player who spent four seasons at Troy University from 2020-2023. The product of Delta State, Nigeria suited up for 50 games with the Trojans, recording 174 total tackles, 46 tackles-for-loss, 30 sacks, three interceptions, and forcing nine fumbles. Jibunor's accolades include being named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team every season from 2020-2022, while being named to the All-Sun Belt First Team in 2023.

The defender finished his college career with the fourth most tackles-for-loss (46) and sacks (30) in Troy Trojans history. Jibunor would go unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but would accept an invite to Seattle Seahawks Rookie Camp in 2024.

Raich (6-3, 225) was born in Chur, Switzerland and most recently suited up for the University of Kansas. In the linebacker's senior season in 2024, Raich played in all 12 games (one start) for the Jayhawks, recording five total tackles. Prior to his time at Kansas, the linebacker attended Golden West College from 2021-2022. In all, Raich dressed for 10 games for the Rustlers, recording 26 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

The Elks Football Operations will continue to add to the roster later this evening with the 2025 CFL Draft kicking off at 4:00 pm MT.

