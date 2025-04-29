RedBlacks Select Sam Carson with 12th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Sam Carson with their second pick, 12th overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Calgary, Alberta native made nine starts and appeared in nine games for the Warhawks during the 2024 season. He was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy awarded to the top college football player with the best combination of academics, leadership and on-field performance by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame. Prior to his time in Louisiana, Carson played for the University of Calgary Dinos where he anchored an offensive line that helped Calgary average 175 rushing yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry.
"Sam is a highly competitive offensive lineman, who played at a very high level in 2024," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "His combination of versatility and intelligence will serve as an asset to our team."
He is the son of Paul Carson who earned All-Canadian Second-Team honours as an offensive guard and won two Vanier Cups (1985 and 1988) with U of C. He also served as Sam's position coach during his time with the Dinos.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Blue Bombers 2025 CFL Draft Summary - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Breaking Down the 2025 Class: Lions Grab Eight Prospects in Tuesday's CFL Draft - B.C. Lions
- Argos Add Eight Canadians to Roster During 2025 CFL Draft - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Select King Ambers with 68th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Jayden Griffiths with 60th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Ethan Jordan with 51st Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Eric Cumberbatch with 42nd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Select Muftah Ageli with 33rd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Calgary Stampeders Select Wide Receiver Damien Alford First Overall in 2025 CFL Draft - CFL
- RedBlacks Select Sam Carson with 12th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Rider Select DL Ali Saad Fourth Overall in the 2025 CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Select Keelan White with 3rd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stamps Select Alford with Top Pick - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Ink Kentucky DT Octavious Oxendine - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Add O-Lineman to Camp Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Roughriders Sign Running Back Mario Anderson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Global Draft: The Als Pick from Australia - Montreal Alouettes
- Stamps Pick Vassett in Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Select Two in CFL Global Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Make Two Selections in the 2025 Global Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Calgary Takes Australia's Fraser Masin First Overall in 2025 CFL Global Draft - CFL
- Edmonton Elks Select Two in 2025 CFL Global Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Grab Two Kickers from Ireland in Global Draft - B.C. Lions
- Toronto Argonauts 2025 CFL Global Draft Class Unveiled - Toronto Argonauts
- Tiger-Cats Complete Draft-Day Trade with Winnipeg - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Agree to Trade with Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Calgary Selects Punter Fraser Masin with Top Pick in Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories
- RedBlacks Select King Ambers with 68th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft
- RedBlacks Select Jayden Griffiths with 60th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft
- RedBlacks Select Ethan Jordan with 51st Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft
- RedBlacks Select Eric Cumberbatch with 42nd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft
- RedBlacks Select Muftah Ageli with 33rd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft