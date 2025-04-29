RedBlacks Select Sam Carson with 12th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Sam Carson with their second pick, 12th overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Calgary, Alberta native made nine starts and appeared in nine games for the Warhawks during the 2024 season. He was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy awarded to the top college football player with the best combination of academics, leadership and on-field performance by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame. Prior to his time in Louisiana, Carson played for the University of Calgary Dinos where he anchored an offensive line that helped Calgary average 175 rushing yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry.

"Sam is a highly competitive offensive lineman, who played at a very high level in 2024," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "His combination of versatility and intelligence will serve as an asset to our team."

He is the son of Paul Carson who earned All-Canadian Second-Team honours as an offensive guard and won two Vanier Cups (1985 and 1988) with U of C. He also served as Sam's position coach during his time with the Dinos.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.