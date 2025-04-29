Riders Select Seven in 2025 CFL Draft Including DL Saad and QB Rourke

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected seventalented football players in the 2025CFL Draft:

Ali Saad (Defensive Lineman - Bowling Green) - 1st round, 4th overall

Erik Andersen (Offensive Lineman - Western) - 2nd round, 13th overall

Kurtis Rourke Quarterback - Indiana) - 3rd round, 25th overall

Seth Hundeby (Linebacker - University of Saskatchewan) - 4th round, 34th overall

Liam Hoskins (Defensive Lineman - Windsor) - 5th round, 43rd overall

Gideon Agyei (Defensive Back - University of Calgary) - 6th round, 52nd overall

Daniel Wiebe (Receiver - University of Saskatchewan) - 8th round, 69th overall

Saad (6'3-280) played four seasons (2021-24) at Bowling Green, suiting up for 44 games for the Falcons. The Windsor, Ontario born lineman had a strong 2024 season, starting in all 13 games as a senior and setting collegiate career highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5), while also posting 16 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and blocking one kick. Saad totaled 78 defensive tackles, 14 tackles for a loss of 72 yards, six sacks, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick over his time at Bowling Green. He also earned 2024 Academic All-MAC.

Prior to Bowling Green, Saad spent his redshirt freshman season at the University of Minnesota.

Andersen (6'6-314) spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at Western University where he played and started 40 games at left tackle establishing himself as a dominant offensive lineman. Andersen showed an impressive ability to protect the quarterback allowing just two sacks over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The former Mustang is a two-time First-Team All-Canadian and was the OUA's nominee for the J. P. Metras Trophy, which is given annually to the top lineman in U Sports football. Andersen has accepted an invitation to attend New York Giants' minicamp.

Rourke (6'5-223) spent the 2024 season at Indiana University, finishing ninth in Heisman Trophy voting. He set a school single-season record for touchdown passes (29, including six in one game) while throwing for 3,042 yards in 12 games. His lengthy list of accolades also included Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference recognition and a spot on the Mid-American Conference's Second Team Offence. He accomplished all that while playing with a torn ACL.

Before transferring to Indiana, Rourke attended Ohio University from 2019 to 2023, appearing in 36 games and starting in 33. He compiled 11,486 career yards of total offence and accounted for 92 touchdowns (79 passing and 13 rushing). Starting 11 games in 2023, he threw for 2,207 yards and 25 touchdowns, becoming the second-leading passer in Ohio history.

He had a breakout year in 2022, throwing for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns. He tied the program record for passing touchdowns in a game (five). Other peak single-game totals included 537 passing yards and 41 completions. The list of honours included Second-Team Academic All-American, MAC Offensive Player of the Year and the Vern Smith Leadership Award.

Hundeby (6'3-245) spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at the University of Saskatchewan, playing in 42 games as a Husky. Hundeby was named an All-Canadian and a Canada West All-Star in his senior season after appearing in all 11 games. He earned 92 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. He had his best game of the season at the Hardy Cup where he registered six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Hundeby ranks seventh in total tackles and eighth in tackles for loss in Huskies program history. His strong final season also earned him an invitation to the 2024 East-West Bowl.

Over his career, Hundeby totaled 231 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Hoskins (6'2-240) appeared in 34 games over four seasons (2021-24) at the University of Windsor. The London, Ontario native recorded 104 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, six pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. In his senior season, Hoskins showcased his ability to disrupt the backfield, registering 30 quarterback pressures. His strong play earned him invitations to both the 2024 East-West Bowl and the CFL Combine.

Agyei (6'2-199) suited up in 21 games for the University of Calgary Dinos over four collegiate seasons. He recorded 59 total tackles, two interceptions-including one returned for a touchdown-and 11 pass deflections. At the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine, Agyei clocked a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, ranking fourth overall and second among defensive backs. His 16 bench press reps led all DBs, and his 4.27-second shuttle tied for second.

Wiebe (5'9-185) is coming off his fourth season (2021-24) with the Saskatchewan Huskies, capping it with career highs across multiple categories. The Saskatoon native hauled in 67 receptions for 913 yards, averaging an impressive 13.6 yards per catch with just a three percent drop rate. He added nine touchdowns and 507 yards after the catch. Following the season, Wiebe was named a unanimous Canada West All-Star and earned his first career nod as a First Team All-Canadian. His standout year also secured him invitations to the 2024 East-West Bowl and the 2025 CFL Combine, where he recorded a speedy 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

Over his four seasons with the Huskies, Wiebe totaled 143 receptions for 1,928 yards and 15 touchdowns, maintaining a career average of 13.5 yards per catch.

