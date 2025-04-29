Stamps Add O-Lineman to Camp Roster
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman T.J. Session.
T.J. Session
Offensive lineman
College: California
Height: 6.04
Weight: 305
Born: Mar. 19, 2001
Birthplace: Wildomar, CA
American
Session played 35 games over three seasons at the University of California, Berkeley. In 2024, he dressed for 12 games and made 10 starts at right tackle. In 2023, Session started all 13 games at right tackle and helped Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott earn first-team all-Pac 12 honours after he averaged 109.6 rushing yards per game.
Session transferred to Cal after making 10 starts for Montana State in 2021. Session was a starter for the Bobcats' Football Championship Subdivision championship-game matchup with North Dakota State.
