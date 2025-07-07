Stampeders Release Wilcots

July 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have announced the release of American defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II.

The former member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats appeared in two games this season for the Stamps and did not record any stats.

Calgary returns to action on Friday when they travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a battle for first place in the West Division. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MDT.







