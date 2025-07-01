Red and White Face Winnipeg in Inaugural Stampede Bowl

July 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers

McMahon Stadium

Thursday, July 3

7 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

It's the inaugural Stampede Bowl as the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on the eve of the opening of the 2025 Calgary Stampede rodeo and festival. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium for the Week 5 contest is 7 p.m. MDT,

This is Calgary's first game this season against a West Division opponent.

The Stampeders are coming off a bye week and carry a 2-1 record into the contest. Calgary opened the season with wins over Hamilton and Toronto before dropping a Week 3 decision to Ottawa.

The Blue Bombers, meanwhile, have started the season 3-0 with a pair of victories over the BC Lions and a 36-23 home-field win against Edmonton in Week 4.

This is the first of three meetings this season between Calgary and Winnipeg, with all the action taking place in a six-week span. The Stamps will travel to the Manitoba capital on July 18 and the Blue Bombers will be back at McMahon on Aug. 9.

The teams rank at the top of the CFL defensively as the Blue Bombers are first with an average of just 19.0 points allowed per game while the Stamps are the next-stingiest team at 21.7 points allowed per contest.

The Stamps and Bombers split their 2024 season series with each side prevailing at home. Calgary was a 22-19 winner at McMahon in Week 4 while Winnipeg evened the score with a 41-37 decision at Princess Auto Stadium two weeks later.

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. enters the game just seven yards shy of the 17,000 mark for his career. He's bidding to become the 47th player in CFL history to reach the milestone.

Fourteen of the 46 QBs who have reached that total played at least a part of their careers with the Stamps - Henry Burris, Danny McManus, Kevin Glenn, Doug Flutie, Bo Levi Mitchell, Danny Barrett, Dave Dickenson, Joe Kapp, John Hufnagel, Khari Jones, Peter Liske, Joe Barnes, Jerry Keeling and Marcus Crandell.

Following this week's game, the Stamps hit the road with visits to Regina on July 11 and to Winnipeg on July 18.

Stampede Bowl attractions

The East Fan Zone opens at 5 p.m. and will be home to the following attractions:

Mechanical bull presented by Brookfield Residential TELUS Critter Corner photobooth where fans will get a chance to get photos taken with their favourite TELUS Critters TELUS face painting The TELUS Horsepower Fan Zone, which is offering bolo ties Stampeders player autographs DJ

The Coors Light Chill Zone will also be operating two hours before kickoff with a $5 menu.

- The winner of Thursday's game will receive a trophy custom-made by MST Bronze Limited, a Canadian art and design studio operating since 1983 who also created the trophy for the NHL's 4 Nations Faceoff

- There's a wager between team presidents Jay McNeil of the Stampeders and Wade Miller of the Blue Bombers, with a $25,000 donation being made to Purolator Tackle Hunger by the losing team to the winning team's market

- Poison front man and rock icon Bret Michaels performing the halftime concert, presented by TD

- Canadian country music artist Dawson Gray will perform the pre-game concert on the stage at McMahon and the post-game concert at Stamps House, presented by Coors Original

