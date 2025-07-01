Defensive Back Blaylock Returns to Lions

July 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive black Travian Blaylock to the practice roster.

Blaylock (5'11, 208 lbs)- returns to the team after appearing in training camp and pre-season while racking up three defensive tackles against Calgary in Langford on May 19. The native of Humble, Texas was originally signed following an appearance at our Dallas free agent camp in April.

He previously appeared in 35 games at Wisconsin from 2018-23 while recording 26 total tackles (12 solo, 14 assisted), two fumble recoveries and one pass knockdown. Blaylock earned Academic All-Big Ten honours each year from 2020 to 2023.

His father, Derrick Blaylock, played 51 NFL games as a defensive back with Kansas City and the New York Jets from 2002-06.







