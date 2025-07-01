Bagayogo Released
July 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following player has been released by the club:
NAT- DB- Siriman Bagayogo
