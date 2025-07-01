Als Sign Americans Alexander Hollins and Caleb Johnson

July 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday the signing of American wide receiver Alexander Hollins and American linebacker Caleb Johnson.

Hollins (6'0", 170 lb) was with the Edmonton Elks during their most recent training camp last May. The 28-year-old recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns in 2024. The Yazoo City, Miss. native earned West Division all-star honours in 2023 after recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns.

Over 38 career CFL games all with the Lions, he has registered 152 receptions for 2,227 yards with 16 touchdowns.

The American spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, recording two receptions for 46 yards.

Johnson (5'11", 228 lbs.) signed with the Arlington Renegades in November 2024. In 2025, he made 19 tackles (13 solos, 6 assists), two tackles for loss, and one sack in ten games.

In 2023, Johnson made 13 tackles (5 solos, 8 assists) in four preseason games with the New York Jets.

The 26-year-old spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.

Collegiately, the Murrieta, California, CA native Johnson played one season at Fullerton College in 2017, helping the Hornets winning the CCCAA state championship. He made 41 tackles (29 solos, 12 assists), 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one knockdown in 13 games.

Johnson transferred to Texas in 2019, then, he transferred to UCLA (2020-21) making 89 tackles (50 solo, 39 assists), seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions for 47 yards, five pass breakups, and one fumble recovery in 18 games for the Bruins.

Johnson concluded his collegiate career at Miami (FL) in 2022 making 48 tackles (26 solos, 22 assists), four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Hurricanes.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.