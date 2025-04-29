RedBlacks Select Eric Cumberbatch with 42nd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected University of Ottawa defensive back Eric Cumberbatch with their fifth-round pick, 42nd overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.
Hailing from Alexandria, Ontario, Cumberbatch played college football for the uOttawa Geegees where he registered 10.5 tackles, one sack and one interception in four games played during the 2024 season. During the 2023 season, he earned U Sports First Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star honours, starting all eight regular season and one playoff game at defensive halfback. He finished the regular season ranked third on the team with 32.5 total tackles (23 solo, 19 assisted) with two interceptions and four broken up passes.
Cumberbatch has accepted a 2025 NFL rookie mini-camp invite with New Orleans Saints.
