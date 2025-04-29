Stamps Pick Vassett in Global Draft
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders selected Mark Vassett with their second-round pick - 10th overall - in Tuesday morning's Canadian Football League global draft.
Earlier in the day, the Stamps drafted Ole Miss punter Fraser Masin with the first overall global pick.
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Vassett played the past two seasons at the University of Colorado after starting his collegiate career at Louisville.
Mark Vassett
Punter
College: Colorado
Height: 6.04
Weight: 225
Birthplace: Melbourne, AU
With the Buffaloes in 2024, Vassett average 43.7 yards on 53 punts and finished second in the Big 12 conference in both punts inside the 20 (19) and punts that covered at least 50 yards (15). He was a conference honourable-mention selection.
Over four combined seasons at Colorado and Louisville, Vassett punted 218 times and averaged 43.7 yards per kick.
