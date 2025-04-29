Global Draft: The Als Pick from Australia

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes selected punter Joshua Sloan (first round, seventh overall) and punter/kicker Joshua Hutley (second round, 16th overall) during Tuesday's CFL Global Draft. Both players hail from Australia.

Sloan (6'2", 189 lbs.) played for the University of Memphis Tigers in 2024. In 13 games, the Australian recorded 2,043 yards on 27 punts. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the University of Texas at El Paso Miners. On 189 punts, he totaled 7,959 yards. In 2021, 2022, and 2023, he was named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll and earned the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Medal.

Hutley (6'0", 200 lbs.) played the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Concord University Mountain Lions. In 22 games, the Australian recorded 4,894 yards on 117 punts. On 72 kickoffs, he added 3,429 yards. In 2023, he was named to the All-Super Region One Second Team and the All-MEC First Team.

"We had Joshua Sloan very high on our draft board," linebackers coach Greg Quick, who also runs the Global Draft for the Alouettes, said. "He's a great punter and we're excited to get him. He's a very consistent kicker with great hang-time. Throughout his career, he was over a four-second hangtime. He's one of the best hangtime punters coming out of college last year. He's the perfect kind of punter for the Canadian game."

"Joshua Hutley can punt, he can kick field goals, and he can kickoff," said Quick. "He has the talent and ability to drive and place the ball in the kicking game. He's left-footed, but can kick with both his right and left foot."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.