Blue Bombers 2025 CFL Draft Summary

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected nine players in the 2025 CFL Draft held tonight.

The Club began the night with a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, acquiring National running back Matthew Peterson (Alberta), the second pick in the first round of the Global Draft, and the 39th pick overall (5th round) in the CFL Draft. In exchange, Hamilton received National defensive lineman Kyle Samson, the eighth pick in the first round of the Global Draft, and the 36th overall selection in the CFL Draft (4th round).

With their first pick at 6th overall, the Club selected University of Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay.

Shay (6'2", 232, University of Wyoming; born Feb 2, 2002 in Danville, California), emerged as a key defensive player for the University of Wyoming Cowboys during the 2024 season. In his senior year, Shay started all 12 games at weak-side linebacker, amassing 76 total tackles (45 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. ¬â¹ Shay has accepted an invitation to participate in the Green Bay Packers' rookie minicamp. His Canadian heritage - through his father, Chuck Shay, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. - have contributed to his eligibility for National status in the CFL.

With their second pick in the draft, 15th overall, Winnipeg selected North Texas linebacker Jaylen Smith.

Smith (6-0, 230, North Texas; born: March 1, 2002, in Hamilton, ON) appeared in 52 games from 2021 to 2024 with North Texas. Over that span, Smith recorded 160 tackles (75 solo, 85 assisted), two interceptions, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, four knockdowns and one forced fumble.

Smith started all 13 games as a senior in 2024, recording 106 tackles (44 solo, 62 assisted), one interception, 7.5 tackles-for-loss and three knockdowns. After the season, he was selected to the DCTF Second Team All-Texas and earned Third Team All-AAC honours. Smith finished the regular season third in the AAC in tackles while leading the team in tackles.

With their final pick of the second round, 18th overall, Winnipeg selected Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma.

Elgersma (6-5, 235, Wilfrid Laurier University; born: March 27, 2002, in London, ON) served as the starting quarterback for the Golden Hawks from 2022 to 2024. Over his collegiate career, he amassed over 10,000 passing yards and 76 touchdowns, culminating in a standout 2024 season where he led Laurier to an 8-0 regular-season record and a Yates Cup championship. Elgersma was honored with the Hec Crighton Trophy as U Sports football's most outstanding player, becoming the first Laurier quarterback to receive the award. ¬â¹

In 2024, Elgersma completed 178 of 239 pass attempts (74.5% completion rate) for 2,643 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His performance in the Uteck Bowl set a bowl game record with 452 passing yards and five touchdowns, earning him the game's offensive MVP. Elgersma's achievements garnered attention from professional leagues; he was invited to the 2025 Senior Bowl, becoming only the second U Sports player to participate in the event. Although he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Elgersma received invitations to rookie minicamps with both the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

In the third round, 27th overall, Winnipeg selected South Dakota State offensive lineman Ethan Vibert.

Vibert (6-4, 310, South Dakota State University; born: January 23, 2001, in Regina, SK) played 14 career games with the Jackrabbits over his four seasons with the team. He recorded 12 starts along the offensive line in his final season, contributing to a unit that allowed only eight sacks and amassed 3,542 rushing yards. Vibert received the Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award in 2023 and was named to the MVFC Honor Roll for five consecutive years (2019-2023). He also captained the 2018 Team Saskatchewan squad that won the Canada Cup championship.

In the fifth round, 39th overall, Winnipeg selected New Hampshire receiver, Joey Corcoran.

Corcoran (6-1, 208, University of New Hampshire; born: December 14, 2000, in Montreal, QC) played 36 career games over five seasons with the Wildcats. He recorded 126 receptions for 1,476 yards and eight touchdowns during his collegiate career, including a standout 2024 season with 39 catches for 459 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Corcoran also led the team in punt return yards that season. A product of St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., Corcoran was a two-sport athlete who contributed to back-to-back NEPSAC championships. After redshirting his first year at UNH, he became a consistent offensive threat over the next three seasons.

In the fifth round, 45th overall, Winnipeg selected University of Saskatchewan linebacker Lane Novak.

Novak (6-1, 229, University of Saskatchewan; born: May 21, 2002, in Balgonie, SK) played four seasons with the Huskies and in his senior year, he recorded 25 solo tackles, including two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one interception. Novak was recognized as the Huskies Football Rookie of the Year in 2020 and earned U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian honors in the 2020-2021 academic year. He also contributed to Team Saskatchewan's back-to-back Canada Cup championships in 2018 and 2019.

In the sixth round, 54th overall, Winnipeg selected University of Calgary defensive back Ethan Ball.

Ball (6-0, 190, University of Calgary; born: December 23, 2001, in Regina, SK) played four seasons with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks before transferring to the University of Calgary for his final collegiate year. Originally recruited as a wide receiver, Ball transitioned to defensive back at UND, where he appeared in all 12 games during both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, recording a combined 40 tackles. Ball joined the Dinos in 2024, recording three total tackles and recovering one fumble last season.

In the seventh round, 63rd overall, Winnipeg selected Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Trey Laing.

Laing (6-3, 243, Eastern Michigan University; born: October 2, 1999, in Tallahassee, FL) played 12 games for the Eagles in 2024, recording 22 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. Laing's collegiate journey included stints at South Florida, Indiana, and Southern University before transferring to Eastern Michigan. His standout season at Southern in 2022 featured 38 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. At Eastern Michigan's 2025 Pro Day, Laing showcased his skills for scouts from seven NFL teams.

In the eighth round and with their final pick, 71st overall, Winnipeg selected University of Alberta offensive lineman Iwinosa Uwubanmwen.

Uwubanmwen (6-4, 290, University of Alberta; born: January 9, 2002, in Calgary, AB) is an offensive lineman entering his third year of eligibility with the Golden Bears. A graduate of Notre Dame High School in Calgary, Uwubanmwen has been a steady presence on Alberta's offensive front, contributing to the team's ground game and pass protection schemes.

