Riders Ink Kentucky DT Octavious Oxendine
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine.
Oxendine (6'2-285) spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at the University of Kentucky, appearing in 47 games. The interior lineman totaled 78 career defensive tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. After a knee injury cut short a breakout 2021 season, he bounced back with a strong 2022 campaign, posting a career-high 22 tackles and earning a nomination for Comeback Player of the Year. The former Eagle continued to develop throughout his time at Kentucky, setting a career best with four sacks as a senior while matching his personal high of six tackles for loss.
