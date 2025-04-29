RedBlacks Select King Ambers with 68th Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected East Texas A&M University defensive back King Ambers with their eight-round pick, 68th overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, Pickering, Ontario native recorded 29 tackles, one forced fumble and one deflected pass in 13 games played during the 2024 season.

