Calgary Stampeders Draft Recap
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders selected 10 players in Tuesday's Canadian Football League national draft.
Here is an overview of Calgary's picks:
Damien Alford
First round (first overall)
Receiver
College: Syracuse
Height: 6.06
Weight: 224
Born: Apr. 6, 2001
In 42 games including 28 starts at Syracuse, Alford made 67 catches for 1,291 yards - an average of 19.3 yards per catch - and seven touchdowns. His most productive season with the Orange came in 2023 when he had 33 receptions for 610 yards and three scores. He played four games at Utah in 2024 and did not record any stats.
Christopher Fortin
First round (eighth overall)
Offensive lineman
College: Connecticut
Height: 6.04
Weight: 303
Born: Jan. 16, 2001
Fortin played 41 games over four seasons at UConn, seeing action at centre, tackle and guard. He was a starter at guard for the Huskies during the 2024 season.
Quincy Vaughn
Second round (17th overall)
Tight end
College: North Dakota
Height: 6.04
Weight: 251
Born: July 5, 2001
A converted quarterback, Vaughn saw action at tight end for North Dakota and also was under centre in short-yardage situations. He had 11 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown in 2024 and was a perfect 11-for-11 on keepers on short yardage. In 54 career games for the Fighting Hawks, he had 17 rushing touchdowns as well as 21 catches for 197 yards and four scores. Vaughn had four passing touchdowns in his first two seasons at North Dakota before the position switch.
Anton Haie
Third round (20th overall)
Defensive back
College: Laval
Height: 5.11
Weight: 199
Born: Sept. 26, 2000
Haie was a two-way performer for the Rouge et Or, playing defensive back and also excelling on special teams. He had five career blocked kicks in 26 career games at Laval. In 2024, he had 9.5 tackles and one interception as well as three pass breakups.
Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio
Fourth round (32nd overall)
Linebacker
College: Montreal
Height: 6.01
Weight: 205
Born: June 8, 1999
Farinaccio was the President's Trophy winner as the top defensive player in U Sports in 2022 and was a conference and league all-star in both 2022 and 2023. He was the defensive MVP of the Carabins' 2023 Vanier Cup win over UBC. In 25 career games, Farinaccio has 120 tackles including 19.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Vyshonne Janusas
Fifth round (38th overall)
Receiver
College: Guelph
Height: 5.11
Weight: 221
Born: Jan. 3, 2001
Janusas played eight games for the Gryphons in 2024 and established career highs with 37 catches and 546 receiving yards. In 16 career games at Guelph, he had 71 catches for 1,010 yards and eight majors and also returned 30 kickoffs for 800 yards and one touchdown.
Ludovick Choquette
Sixth round (47th overall)
Running back
College: Long Island
Height: 5.09
Weight: 206
Born: July 26, 2001
The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu product played six games for the Long Island University Sharks in 2024 and had 216 rushing yards as well as seven catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. He previously played four seasons at Western Illinois and, in 34 games for the Leathernecks, he made 84 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns and added 679 yards along the ground with five more scores.
Matt Stokman
Seventh round (56th overall)
Offensive lineman
College: Manitoba
Height: 6.03
Weight: 334
Born: June 25, 2001
Stokman played 36 games over five seasons with the Bisons and made 26 starts including 24 at guard. In 2024, he was part of an offensive line that helped Manitoba record a Canada West-leading 255.1 rushing yards per game.
Max von Muehldorfer
Seventh round (61st overall)
Defensive lineman
College: Western
Height: 6.01
Weight: 290
Born: Apr. 4, 2003
A product of Calgary's St. Mary's High School, von Muehldorfer played 23 games over four seasons at Western and had 43.5 tackles including two tackles for loss and two sacks. He was part of the Mustangs' Vanier Cup-championship team in 2021.
Ashton Miller-Melancon
Eighth round (65th overall)
Defensive back
College: Queen's
Height: 6.02
Weight: 203
Born: Sept. 14, 2001
Miller-Melancon played 40 games over four seasons at Queen's and accumulated 150 career tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and also had 16 interceptions and 27 passes defended as well as two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
