RedBlacks Complete 2025 CFL Draft
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS made seven selections in the 2025 CFL Draft, today.
The full list is as follows:
Round 1, Pick 3:
receiver Keelan White
HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2001-10-03
HOMETOWN: North Vancouver, BC | SCHOOL: University of Montana
Round 2, Pick 12:
offensive lineman Sam Carson
HEIGHT: 6'4 | WEIGHT: 300 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-02-18
HOMETOWN: Calgary, Alberta | SCHOOL: University of Louisiana-Munroe
Round 4, Pick 33:
defensive lineman Muftah Ageli
HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2003-07-14
HOMETOWN: Windsor, ON | SCHOOL: Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Round 5, Pick 42:
defensive back Eric Cumberbatch
HEIGHT: 6'3 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-10-08
HOMETOWN: Alexandria, ON | SCHOOL: University of Ottawa
Round 6, Pick 51:
receiver Ethan Jordan
HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 166 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-07-18
HOMETOWN: Chatham, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier University
Round 7, Pick 60:
linebacker Jayden Griffiths
HEIGHT: 6'0 | WEIGHT: 227 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-07-24
HOMETOWN: Mississauga, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier University
Round 8, Pick 68:
defensive back King Ambers
HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 191 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 1999-11-26
HOMETOWN: Pickering, ON | SCHOOL: East Texas A&M University
