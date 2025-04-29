RedBlacks Complete 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS made seven selections in the 2025 CFL Draft, today.

The full list is as follows:

Round 1, Pick 3:

receiver Keelan White

HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2001-10-03

HOMETOWN: North Vancouver, BC | SCHOOL: University of Montana

Round 2, Pick 12:

offensive lineman Sam Carson

HEIGHT: 6'4 | WEIGHT: 300 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-02-18

HOMETOWN: Calgary, Alberta | SCHOOL: University of Louisiana-Munroe

Round 4, Pick 33:

defensive lineman Muftah Ageli

HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2003-07-14

HOMETOWN: Windsor, ON | SCHOOL: Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Round 5, Pick 42:

defensive back Eric Cumberbatch

HEIGHT: 6'3 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-10-08

HOMETOWN: Alexandria, ON | SCHOOL: University of Ottawa

Round 6, Pick 51:

receiver Ethan Jordan

HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 166 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-07-18

HOMETOWN: Chatham, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier University

Round 7, Pick 60:

linebacker Jayden Griffiths

HEIGHT: 6'0 | WEIGHT: 227 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-07-24

HOMETOWN: Mississauga, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier University

Round 8, Pick 68:

defensive back King Ambers

HEIGHT: 5'11 | WEIGHT: 191 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 1999-11-26

HOMETOWN: Pickering, ON | SCHOOL: East Texas A&M University

