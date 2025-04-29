Riders Make Two Selections in the 2025 Global Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected two prospects in the 2025 CFL Global Draft:

Sylvain Yondjouen (Defensive Lineman - Belgium) - 1st round, 6th overall

Jesse Mirco (Punter - Australia) 2nd round, 15th overall

Yondjouen (6'4-260) spent six collegiate seasons (2019-2024) at Georgia Tech, appearing in 52 games with 13 starts. The native of Ruisbroek, Belgium, recorded 76 career defensive tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, seven pass breakups, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble. As a senior, he led his team with seven quarterback hurries and five pass breakups and ranked second with six tackles for loss. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Yondjouen accepted a minicamp invite from the Carolina Panthers.

Mirco (6'4-222) played his senior collegiate season at Vanderbilt (2024), appearing in 13 games. The Australian punter booted the ball 51 times for 2,430 yards (2,330 net), averaging 48.0 yards per punt-ranking first in the SEC. He landed 21 punts inside the 20-yard line and sent 20 punts over 50 yards. Mirco's strong season earned him multiple All-SEC honours and an All-American Honourable Mention.

Before transferring to Vanderbilt, Mirco spent three seasons at Ohio State (2021-2023), appearing in 39 games as a Buckeye. During that time, he tallied 130 punts for 5,707 yards (43.9-yard average), landing 55 inside the 20 and sending 31 punts over 50 yards. In 2023, he earned an All-Big Ten Conference Honourable Mention and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

