Toronto Argonauts 2025 CFL Global Draft Class Unveiled
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts added two Global players to their roster Tuesday afternoon during the CFL's 2025 Global Draft.
Round 1, Pick 9 - OL Valentin Senn - Connecticut - Austria
Round 2, Pick 18 - DL Soane Toia - San Jose St. - Tonga
Senn, 6'7" and 305lbs, signed with the Arizona Cardinals following the NFL Draft last weekend. The Austria native played 41 games, starting 38-straight at left tackle, over four seasons at UCONN (2021-2024). Senn started his collegiate career at Colorado in 2020.
Toia, 6'0" and 278lbs, played five seasons at San Jose State (2020-2024), seeing action in 57 games while tallying 153 tackles, 26.5 for loss and 12 sacks. The Tonga native was All-Mountain West First Team in 2024 and Second Team in 2023.
