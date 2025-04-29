Toronto Argonauts 2025 CFL Global Draft Class Unveiled

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts added two Global players to their roster Tuesday afternoon during the CFL's 2025 Global Draft.

Round 1, Pick 9 - OL Valentin Senn - Connecticut - Austria

Round 2, Pick 18 - DL Soane Toia - San Jose St. - Tonga

Senn, 6'7" and 305lbs, signed with the Arizona Cardinals following the NFL Draft last weekend. The Austria native played 41 games, starting 38-straight at left tackle, over four seasons at UCONN (2021-2024). Senn started his collegiate career at Colorado in 2020.

Toia, 6'0" and 278lbs, played five seasons at San Jose State (2020-2024), seeing action in 57 games while tallying 153 tackles, 26.5 for loss and 12 sacks. The Tonga native was All-Mountain West First Team in 2024 and Second Team in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.