Argonauts Announce 2025 Coaching Staff; Welcome Jason Shivers & Greg Marshall

March 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team's coaching staff for the 2025 CFL season. Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie's staff welcomes two newcomers in 2025; Co-Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Backs Coach and Pro Player Personnel Assistant Jason Shivers and Defensive Line Coach Greg Marshall.

Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator - Ryan Dinwiddie (6th year with Toronto, 13th in CFL)

Offensive Line - Kris Sweet (4th year with Toronto, 14th in CFL)

Quarterbacks - Mike Miller (4th year with Toronto, 5th in CFL)

Receivers and Pass Game Coordinator - Pete Costanza (4th year in Toronto, 18th in CFL)

Running Backs - Dominic Picard (2nd year with Toronto and CFL)

Offensive Assistant - Drew Tate (2nd year with Toronto, 4th in CFL)

Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers - Kevin Eiben (8th year in Toronto and CFL)

Co-Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Backs, and Pro Player Personnel Assistant - Jason Shivers (2nd stint with Toronto, 13th in CFL)

Defensive Line - Greg Marshall (1st year with Toronto, 21st in CFL)

Special Teams Coordinator - Mickey Donovan (4th year in Toronto, 8th in CFL)

Greg Marshall - Defensive Line - The veteran coach, who began coaching in 1990, makes his Toronto debut after CFL stops in Ottawa, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, and Edmonton. After coaching a semi-professional football team and junior team in Ottawa in the early 1990s, Marshall joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders staff as a defensive line coach in 1994 before being promoted to defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 1996 to 1999. He would go on to coach in Edmonton (DC, DL), Ottawa (AHC, DC), Winnipeg (DC, LB), and Hamilton (AHC, DC, LB) between 2000 and 2010 before becoming a CFL head coach for the first time in Saskatchewan in 2011. The Massachusetts native would spend 2013 with Edmonton as defensive coordinator before jumping to USPORTS where he coached the defense at Queen's University from 2014-2017 and then becoming the head coach at The University of Toronto from 2018-2023. The 20-year CFL coaching veteran coached the defensive line in Ottawa in 2024.

Marshall also had a stellar career as a player, being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1978 before playing for the Baltimore Colts that same season. He would come north to the CFL in 1980 to play for the Ottawa Rough Riders, being named an all-star in four straight seasons and taking home 1983's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

Jason Shivers - Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs/Pro Player Personnel Assistant - Shivers returns to the city that launched both his CFL playing and coaching career in 2007 and 2013, respectively. The Arizona native was a defensive assistant with the Argos in 2013 before coaching defensive backs with Edmonton and Saskatchewan between 2014 and 2018, winning a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015. Shivers would be named defensive coordinator of the Roughriders in 2019, a role he would occupy until moving to Edmonton in 2024 to take on assistant head coach duties and defensive coordinator responsibilities.

The Arizona State product began his pro playing career in 2004 with St. Louis and Chicago of the NFL before playing a year in NFL Europe with the Hamburg Sea Devils in 2006. After a stint with the New York Giants, Shivers would join the Double Blue in 2007 playing in 32 games before finishing his career in Hamilton.

For more information and full coach biographies, please visit https://www.argonauts.ca/coaching-staff-football-operations/

