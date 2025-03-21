Leading the Pack: Oshinubi Speeds to a 4.41 in the 40 at CFL Combine

REGINA - University of Alberta running back Opemipo Oshinubi clocked in at 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash as the draft-eligible Class of 2025 took the field for testing at the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine. Western University defensive lineman Max Von Muehldorfer tallied 34 reps in the bench press to lead all prospects.

Daniel Wiebe, a wide receiver and Saskatoon native, showed out for the fans in attendance from across his home province, finishing first in the short shuttle, fourh in the vertical jump and tied for fifth in the 40.

A trio of defensive backs put their versatility on full display with strong all-around showings. Maliek Cote-Azore out of Wilfrid Laurier was first in the vertical, T3 in the 3-cone and third in the broad jump. University of Ottawa product Eric Cumberbatch topped the broad jump, while adding a second-place result in the vertical and a T3 in the 40. Lévis, Que., native Anton Haie led the way in the 3-cone before going second in the short shuttle.

The CFL Combine gathers the top national and global prospects to showcase their skills for coaches, general managers and team personnel from the league's nine member clubs. The event will now shift to two days of on-field practice sessions involving individual drills, group teaching and one-on-ones. The CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will be conducted on April 29.

Unofficial on-field testing results are available here. Complete verified results will be released at a later date.

CFL COMBINE LEADERBOARDS

(Result | Name | Position | School/Team | Hometown)

* denotes a global prospect

Please note: Results are unofficial and subject to verification.

40-YARD DASH

1. 4.41s | Opemipo Oshinubi | RB | Alberta | Calgary

2. 4.44s | Ethan Jordan | WR | Wilfrid Laurier | Chatham, Ont.

T3. 4.51s | Kolby Hurford | WR | Alberta | Redwater, Alta.

T3. 4.51s | Eric Cumberbatch | DB | Ottawa | Alexandria, Ont.

T5. 4.52s | Dolani Robinson | DB | Regina | Toronto

T5. 4.52s | Daniel Wiebe | WR | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon

BENCH PRESS

1. 34 | Max Von Muehldorfer | DL | Western | Calgary

2. 31 | Natan Girouard-Langlois | FB | Montreal | Drummondville, Que.

3. 28 | Daniel Dove | OL | Waterloo | Orangeville, Ont.

4. 26 | Daniel Hocevar | OL | Guelph | Hamilton, Ont.

T5. 25 | Liam Hoskins | DL | Windsor | London, Ont.

T5. 25 | Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal | Montreal

T5. 25 | Opemipo Oshinubi | RB | Alberta | Calgary

VERTICAL JUMP

1. 41" | Maliek Cote-Azore | DB | Wilfrid Laurier | Ajax, Ont.

2. 39" | Eric Cumberbatch | DB | Ottawa | Alexandria, Ont.

3. 37.5" | Tommy Wilson* | WR | Postdam Royals (GFL) | Oxford, England

4. 37" | Daniel Wiebe | WR | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon

5. 36.5" | Isaac Gaillardetz | WR | Laval | Trois-Rivières, Que.

BROAD JUMP

1. 11' 2 3/8" | Eric Cumberbatch | DB | Ottawa | Alexandria, Ont.

2. 10' 10 3/8" | Tommy Wilson* | WR | Postdam Royals (GFL) | Oxford, England

3. 10' 10" | Maliek Cote-Azore | DB | Wilfrid Laurier | Ajax, Ont.

4. 10' 9 3/8" | Hakeem Harris | WR | Davenport | Markham, Ont.

5. 10' 7 3/8" | King Ambers | DB | East Texas A&M | Pickering, Ont.

3-CONE

1. 6.62s | Anton Haie | DB | Laval | Lévis, Que.

2. 6.72s Ronan Horrall | DB | UBC | Ottawa

T3. 6.81s | Maliek Cote-Azore | DB | Wilfrid Laurier | Ajax, Ont.

T3. 6.81s | Louis Geyer* | WR | Stuttgart Surge (ELF) | Ludwigsburg, Germany

T5. 6.82s | Riley MacLeod | LB | Western | Hamilton, Ont.

T5. 6.82s | Samuel Davenport | WR | UBC | Abbotsford, B.C.

SHORT SHUTTLE

1. 3.95s | Daniel Wiebe | WR | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon

2. 3.96s | Anton Haie | DB | Laval | Lévis, Que.

3. 4.02s | Keanu Yazbeck | RB | Western | Kirkland, Que.

4. 4.08s | Jonathan Sénécal | QB | Montreal | Montreal

T5. 4.15s | Louis Geyer* | WR | Stuttgart Surge (ELF) | Ludwigsburg, Germany

T5. 4.15s | Max Von Muehldorfer | DL | Western | Calgary

T5. 4.15s | Ludovick Choquette | RB | Long Island | Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

T5. 4.15s | Seth Hundeby | LB | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon

