2025 Grey Cup Festival Unveils Theme and Logo, Celebrating 'Canada's Biggest Social'

WINNIPEG - The countdown to the 2025 Grey Cup Festival officially kicks off today as organizers unveil the Festival theme, tagline, and official logos at Princess Auto Stadium. This year, the Festival embraces the spirit of "Canada's Biggest Social" - a nod to the uniquely Manitoban tradition of community, connection, and celebration.

"A Manitoban Social is more than just a party - it's a beloved community tradition where friends, family, and neighbours come together to share great food and drinks, dance to live music, and enjoy an unforgettable night of fun," said Barb Gamey, Festival Co-Chair. "Much like a social, the Grey Cup Festival brings people together from all across the country for an incredible shared experience."

"Winnipeg is known for hosting some of the best Grey Cup Festivals in history, and we wanted a theme that captures what makes this city so special," added Dayna Spiring, Festival Co-Chair. "A Manitoban Social is all about inclusivity, energy, and community spirit - exactly what we're bringing to Canada's biggest football celebration."

Alongside the theme announcement, the official 2025 Grey Cup Festival and 112th Grey Cup game logos were revealed. The designs draw inspiration from Manitoba's vibrant aurora borealis, featuring bold colours, boreal forest pines, and the unmistakable Grey Cup trophy, symbolizing the passion of Canadian football fans.

The Winnipeg Football Club also welcomes the Manitoba Métis Federation and Treaty One Nations as co-hosts of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival in a commitment to continue advancing reconciliation through meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities.

"The 2025 Grey Cup Festival is more than just a celebration; it's an opportunity to showcase and build our community while continuing to fulfill the Winnipeg Football Club's commitment to working with First Nations, Inuit, and Red River Métis communities," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "We look forward to welcoming fans, celebrating Indigenous heritage, and creating an unforgettable Grey Cup Festival that reflects the diversity and spirit of Manitoba."

Through co-hosting with the Manitoba Métis Federation and Treaty One Nations, the Grey Cup Festival aims to showcase Indigenous cultures and traditions, beginning with the arrival of the cup. By working with the Manitoba Métis Federation and Treaty One, the Winnipeg Football Club is taking meaningful steps toward reconciliation and strengthening relationships that will extend far beyond the Grey Cup game.

As part of Canada's Biggest Social, the Festival will also feature a great lineup of free events, made possible by dedicated partners:

Wawanesa Street Festival - A dynamic outdoor street party filled with live music, food vendors, and interactive experiences.

TELUS CFL Fan Experience - A high-energy fan zone featuring meet-and-greets with CFL legends, immersive football experiences, and exclusive Grey Cup content.

Canada Life Family Zone - A family-friendly hub offering fun games, activities, and entertainment for fans of all ages.

"The Grey Cup Festival is a chance for fans, families, and visitors to come together in a way that only Winnipeg can deliver," added Miller. "With the support of our incredible partners, we're creating a Festival experience that is welcoming, vibrant, and true to the spirit of our province."

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more details and announcements by visiting www.greycupfestival.ca and following the Festival on social media. Blue Bombers season ticket members have priority access and exclusive discounts to purchase 112th Grey Cup tickets ahead of the general public. To learn more or to become a season ticket member, visit www.bluebombers.com/2025-grey-cup.

QUOTES

Wawanesa Insurance - Wawanesa Street Festival

"At Wawanesa, we believe in bringing communities together, and the Grey Cup Festival is the perfect way to do just that. The Wawanesa Street Festival will be a place where fans from all across Canada can gather, celebrate, and make lasting memories in the heart of Winnipeg."

- Selena Hinds, Vice President, Communications & Marketing

TELUS - TELUS CFL Fan Experience

"The Grey Cup Festival stands as a powerful example of sport's ability to unite communities, which we're proud to support through our long-standing partnership with the Canadian Football League. As the presenting partner of the TELUS CFL Fan Experience, we're thrilled to be part of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival in Winnipeg, furthering our ongoing commitment to connecting Canadians through shared experiences. We look forward to creating memorable, interactive experiences that bring the excitement of the Grey Cup to life and strengthen communities from coast to coast."

- Patrick Barron, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, TELUS

Canada Life - Canada Life Family Zone

"The Grey Cup Festival is an event for everyone, and the Canada Life Family Zone is a space where families and young fans can enjoy a fun, inclusive, and engaging experience. We're excited to help create a space where football fans can come together and celebrate."

- Paul Mahon, President & CEO, Canada Life & Great-West Lifeco

