Argonauts Heading Back to Guelph for Fifth Straight Training Camp, to Host Preseason Game vs. Hamilton at Alumni Stadium

March 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that The University of Guelph will once again play host to the team's 2025 Training Camp, as well as the Argos final preseason game on May 30th vs. Hamilton at 7:00pm.

"There is nowhere else we would rather be," said Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "The University treats us incredibly well and gives us every opportunity to focus on football and grow stronger as a team. The facilities, the accommodations, the food, the support, it's all first class. We are excited to get on campus and get going soon."

The Argos have held training camp on the Gryphon's campus every May since 2021, as well as in 2016 and numerous times throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Alumni Stadium has also held preseason games for the Boatmen every year since 2018. Rookie Camp kicks off May 7th with a three-day camp that includes veteran quarterbacks and first-year CFL players before rosters are cut down to 85 on May 10th. The first practice with veterans goes May 11th, and two days later the roster gets trimmed down to the final 75 plus non-counters.

Argos fans of all ages are encouraged to come to Alumni Stadium on the University of Guelph campus to see the Toronto Argonauts up close and personal as they train and prepare for the upcoming CFL season. Some practices may be closed to the public, and that information will be shared at least a day in advance each time. The Argos will play a controlled scrimmage Double Blue game on May 19th (subject to change), and fans are encouraged to come cheer on the reigning champions.

The University of Guelph's football facilities are world-class, feature the latest technology, and are a perfect fit for Toronto's training camp. All facilities are centrally located on campus and within a short walking distance of each other. Alumni Stadium features a brand new state-of-the-art synthetic turf, a newly renovated track, a new video scoreboard and houses a locker room as nice as any CFL counterpart, including breakaway rooms for each position group. Next door to the football field is Gryphon Fieldhouse, which contains an indoor artificial turf field with a 4-lane indoor track, and adjacent to the fieldhouse is a stunning new 25,000-square-foot fitness centre built only a few years ago. On top of spacious and comfortable townhouse-style housing, U of G also boasts the best campus food in Canada, according to Maclean's magazine, so the players will be sleeping soundly and eating well during the three-and-a-half week camp.

The Argos open their preseason slate against Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field on May 24th.

Ticket information for the May 30th preseason game:

https://gryphonstickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1948

More information can be found at https://www.argonauts.ca/

