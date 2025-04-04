Argonauts Re-Sign Global Punter John Haggerty

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has re-signed Global punter John Haggerty.

Haggerty (6'5"/225lbs) was East Division All-CFL in 2024 after posting the second-best punt average in the CFL (50.3), a career-high for the Australian-born punter. The Western Kentucky alum also had a league-high 88-yard punt in a week nine tilt vs Calgary. Haggerty led the CFL in punt average in 2023 at 48.0 and was All-Division in 2022. The former Pro-Kick Australia attendee was drafted fourth overall in the 2022 CFL Global Draft and over three seasons in Double Blue, has posted a punting average of 48.9 yards on 260 punts across 47 regular-season games. He is a two-time Grey Cup champion, starting in both games in 2022 and 2024.

